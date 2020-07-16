162 new coronavirus cases in Italy

epa08541593 A view of the Milanese nightlife along the Corso Sempione and Arco della Pace, in Milan, northern Italy, early 12 July 2020. Nightlife has returned to Milan amid restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

There have been 162 new coronavirus infections in Italy in the last 24 hours, up on 114 new cases on Tuesday, the civil protection department said Wednesday. It said 13 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, down from 17 victims on Tuesday.

The overall death toll is now 34,997. The number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 here is up 575 to 198.016. The number of people currently infected is down 426 to 12,493.

The total number of cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, has thus risen to 243,506.

ANSA

