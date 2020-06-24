154 people die in UK from Covid-19 as medical leaders describe second wave as “a real risk”

A file photo of an ambulance outside an Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

154 people died in the UK today from Covid-19, taking the country’s tally to 43,081. With 653 new cases, it means that 306,862 persons have been infected so far.

Despite the smaller numbers registered lately, a group of UK medical leaders warned of “real risk” of a coronavirus second wave just a mere 24 hours after Government announced the most significant easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

“While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk,” said the experts, as quoted by The Guardian,

At the same time, around 300 people will have the vaccine over the coming weeks, as part of a trial led by Prof Robin Shattock and his colleagues, at Imperial College London. The BBC reports that tests in animals suggest the vaccine is safe and triggers an effective immune response.

Guardian / BBC / Gov.uk

