1,295 new cases in UK as Govt announces possible relaxation of two-metre rule

Meanwhile, a review of the two-metre rule would be concluded next week, Sunak said in a television interview this afternoon.

Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain two metres apart will stop them from getting back up to speed as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Sunak said he understood how the rule was affecting the ability of pubs, restaurants and other hospitality firms to reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced the review a week ago, has said he will do everything he can to get the country back to normal as soon as possible without risking lives.

The review applies to England as Britain’s devolved nations – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – have their own powers over health rules.

Johnson has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the pandemic. Britain has the third highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil.

Johnson, who says the government has followed scientific advice in its approach, has to balance the need to revive the economy after its 20% collapse in April without allowing a resurgence in cases.

Britain’s retail sector has already been allowed to re-open.